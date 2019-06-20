Jacksonville woman gets 12 years for maiming husband's girlfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 30-year-old Jacksonville woman who used her car to attack her husband's girlfriend in November 2017 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Itanzhia Jarariyah-Waliya Bowie showed up at an Arlington Road business her husband owned with the woman and fired a handgun from her car.

Police said Bowie got into an argument with her husband and that as the argument escalated, the other woman came out and went over to her own car to get shoes.

They said that’s when Bowie rammed her car into the woman, crushing the woman's leg between the two cars.

The woman told police that Bowie's husband had to pull Bowie out of the window of the car to get her to stop "mashing" the gas and crushing her leg. The woman said Bowie got away from her husband at one point and kicked her in the face while she was lying on the ground.

The woman had to have most of her leg amputated.

Bowie pleaded guilty March 3 to aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and was sentenced June 14 to 12 years in prison.

