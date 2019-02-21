Woman sentenced to 5 years for stealing guns from retailers

A 22-year-old woman will spend the next five years in federal prison after she was convicted of stealing guns from Jacksonville-area gun stores, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the indictment, Bruquanna Griffin and an unidentified man went to the stores, stealing guns that would be sold or traded for drugs. At each location, a co-conspirator distracted the sales staff while Griffin snuck behind the counter to steal handguns.

She stole as many as five guns from a single location.

Griffin stole from St. Nicholas Gun and Sporting Goods and U.S. Patriot Firearms before going to Green Acres Sporting Goods on Aug. 23, 2017, according to court documents. As she attempted to leave the store with two stolen pistols in her purse, the clerks held her for police.

Initially, she provided a false name to the arresting officers. Eventually, Griffin admitted her involvement in the theft ring.

Griffin pleaded guilty last year.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.