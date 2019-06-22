Shots fired into home kill woman as children slept

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman in her 40s was shot in the back early Saturday morning while inside a home on Brooklyn Road off 45th Street and Jacksonville police said two children were sleeping inside the home at the time.

The victim was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where she died.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office the shots came from the road and entered the house about 2:30 a.m. Police found shell casings from multiple rounds in the street.

Three witnesses have been interviewed and homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Police said a number of people had gathered at the home for a cookout. The victim's family told News4Jax she was visiting the home of a friend. The victim had two daughters and a son.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

