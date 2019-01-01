Woman shot in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A woman was shot inside of an apartment in Northwest Jacksonville early New Year's Day, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Kings Ridge Apartments on West 12th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot one time in the stomach.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was not identified, but officers say she is in her mid to late 20s.

No suspect description was given.

