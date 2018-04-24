Woman shot in Palatka, deputies says

PALATKA, Fla. - A woman was shot in the shoulder Tuesday afternoon in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 2 p.m. on Horsemans Club Road, just north of State Road 19.

Deputies said the woman was taken Putnam Community Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At last check, no one was in custody.

Deputies said they believe the shooting was no random, and was likely drug-related.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.