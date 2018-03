JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center on Dunn Avenue, according to Jacksonville police.

Officers said the woman and a man got into an argument, and she was shot.

They did not describe her injuries or how severe they were.

The man is being questioned.

Police said the shooting might have happened in a car, and News4Jax spotted a car in the area with three bullet holes in a window.

