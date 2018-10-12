Police: Woman shot in face at Jacksonville motel

A woman was shot in the face Friday morning inside of a Motel 6 in Argyle Forest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police believe the woman, whose name was not released, was shot inside of the motel, which is on Youngerman Circle. She was found outside.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the victim knows her shooter, and they are working to identify and find the suspect. No suspect description was given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

