Woman shot multiple times in Jacksonville Heights, says JSO

A woman was shot multiple times in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood Saturday night according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Her boyfriend told police four or five men shot at them as he opened the door for her at his home on Melvin Road.

After that he says the men tried to force their way inside, but after they were unable to enter, they ran away.

The girlfriend was shot at least twice, in the arm and back. She was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, but is expected to be OK.

