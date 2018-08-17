Florida woman stalks elderly customer in Aldi before stealing her wallet, police say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who stalked a customer at a grocery store and stole her wallet.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said it happened at the Aldi grocery store on N. University Drive in Cooper City.

The woman appeared to be shopping and placing random items in her cart as she followed the same woman around the store. When the woman looked away, she stole the wallet and walked off.

Police said the woman charged $462 on the victim’s credit card at a Macy's and was captured by security video as she spent $256 at Target using the victim’s debit card on the same day it was stolen.

Police are now looking to identify the female.

The thief is described as a heavy-set female, possibly in her mid-30s, wearing a white visor-style hat, a black and white tie-dyed T-shirt, Capri-length jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Neves at 954-432-9000. Reports can also be made anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

