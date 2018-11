JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman suffered a gunshot wound during a carjacking Saturday evening, according to Jacksonville police.

Officers were called out to Kings Road, near the College Gardens neighborhood.

Police said a man shot the woman while trying to steal her car.

Medics took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered the woman's car.

A person of interest has been detained for questioning.

