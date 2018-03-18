Woman trapped in car underwater in Alachua County rescued

Alachua County Fire Rescue photo

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in Alachua County rescued a woman trapped in water Sunday morning when her car left U.S. Highway 441 and went into Paynes Prairie.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said the car went through a construction area and into part the prairie which has become a lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Alachua County rescue personnel along with Micanopy Fire Rescue used a ladder bridge to reach the vehicle. They had to cut off the roof off the car to get the woman out.

All northbound lanes of 441 were blocked about 9:30 a.m. due to the rescue efforts, but the area cleared later in the morning.

Fire Rescue officials said the woman has non-life threatening injuries and was being treated at Shands Hospital in Gainesville.





