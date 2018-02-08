Woman using app to sell has diamond ring stolen

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A suspect was arrested in St. Augustine after he tried to snatch a diamond ring from a woman who used an e-commerce site to agree to meet to sell the piece, St. Augustine police said.

The woman used the letgo app to advertise the ring for sale for $1,100. The two parties agreed to meet in the parking lot of the Target store at 1440 Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.

When the suspect arrived, the woman showed him the ring, at which point he snatched the ring out of the case and took off running, police said. The suspect eluded the woman, jumping some bushes at the end of the parking lot, according to police.

St. Augustine police arrived with a St. Johns County K-9 unit and tracked the suspect into the woods between the parking lot and Ponce De Leon Boulevard, capturing the suspect, who was found with a pocket knife and two $100 bills, which were later found to be counterfeit, according to police.

The ring was not recovered, police said.

The suspect has been charged with robbery by sudden snatching

