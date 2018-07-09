Woman who relies on oxygen tanks to breathe dies after power cut off to home

NEWARK, N.J. - A 68-year-old New Jersey woman who relied on an oxygen tank powered by electricity to breathe died yesterday afternoon seven hours after the family claims PSEG cut off service to her home.

Linda had been in hospice care with congestive heart failure since the middle of April. Her family said she was in good spirits but relied on her oxygen tank to breathe. The hospice nurse said Linda would pass in god's time.

Linda's two children and granddaughter say they don't know why the utility company turned the power off. There was a delinquent balance on their account but they were trying to pay it down.

"The minimum at least 300 dollars every month all the prior month was 300 dollars last month was 400 dollars this month. I gave him five hundred dollars and they still cut off the utilities."

Linda's son sam sherd news 12 bank records. He paid Piussi Energy $500. On July 3rd just two days before the shut off

"No warning, no shut-off notice something in the mail. If there was anything in the mail. We may have missed it due to all the complications running back and forth to the hospital and the doctors appointments"

