An $18 bet paid off big for a Texas woman Saturday.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, played a pick five bet on the Kentucky Derby.

She chose the winning horses for five different races -- winning the big prize at Retama Park racetrack in Selma.

Her $18 wager secured her $1.2 million. That's almost as much as the derby winner's ownership team took home.

Justify's owners won $1.24 million.



