CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. - "Chasing a unicorn" was a real job for a sheriff's deputy in Minnesota.

He rescued two women who were stuck on a lake in a unicorn flotation device.

The Chisago County's Sheriff's Office posted the video on its Facebook page Saturday.

It shows the deputy throwing rope to the stranded women and pulling them to the shore.

Their unicorn was painted in a rainbow theme.

The Facebook post said the entire scene was a front row seat to the greatest show on earth.



CNN