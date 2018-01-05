Women, young children suffer serious, critical injuries in Alachua County crash

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Two women and two children from Gainesville are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on State Road 20 Thursday that left them seriously or critically injured, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Tiesha Adams, 28, was driving a Nissan Altima east on SR 20 at 4:40 p.m. when it went off the road and collided with a culvert, causing it to become airborne and collide with a tree.

Troopers said everyone in the vehicle -- Adams, another 28-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl -- were all taken to UF Shands.

The young girl was listed as having critical injuries while the others were listed as having serious injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

