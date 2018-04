Signing for credit card purchases will soon be a thing of the past.

Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover will no longer require customers to sign receipts for purchases starting April 14. Fraud is now less likely with technological advances.

Each individual store will decide whether or not it needs the person to sign the receipt. This will also speed up the checkout process.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.