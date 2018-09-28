Historic artifact unearthed at Memorial Park in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A historical artifact from nearly 100 years ago was unearthed Thursday in Jacksonville.

With the help of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, a box containing a parchment scroll with 1,220 Floridians who died in World War I was excavated at Memorial Park, a World War I memoria that opened in 1924l in the historic Riverside neighborhood.

While a bagpipe salute played, the box emerged from the ground.

"The most important thing for us is to preserve the scroll of parchment where these names are written," said Michele Luthin, Memorial Park Association board member. "There's some rust on the bottom and our paper conservator suggested that we stop for today."

Ann Seber, paper conservator, said they will be working to prevent damage to the artifact.

"I'm very concerned about exposing the parchment if it's gotten wet," she said. "Water is its biggest enemy and it's the thing we need to be careful of."

The parchment will be sent to the Lighthouse Museum labs in St. Augustine.

The Memorial Park Association aims to have the list of names on the scroll at its website, MemParkJax.org, in the coming weeks. The goal is to archive all the names of Floridians who died in World War I.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.