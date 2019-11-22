In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, district council candidate Cathy Yau distributes flyers to pedestrians during her campaign at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. Yau. a former police officer, grew exasperated as police used more force to quell the unrest. She quit the force in July after 11 years and is running in Sunday's district polls that are widely expected to deliver a decisive victory for the six-month-old movement seeking democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

HONG KONG – Hong Kong is gearing for local elections that have become a referendum on public support for more than five months of protests.

For the first time, all 452 seats on the city’s 18 councils are contested in Hong Kong’s only fully democratic elections on Sunday.

The pro-democracy opposition hopes to win a decisive victory on the back of public anger against the government and police. Pro-government candidates concede they are the underdogs but are urging voters to choose stability over violence.

Among the new faces running is Cathy Yau, a former police officer who quit in July exasperated at the increasing use of force to quell the unrest.

She says, “I cannot accept the fact that tear gas is fired everywhere and police brutality is getting worse.”