We dare you not to laugh: Pig chases reporter on live TV
Antenna TV reporter Lazos Mantikos went live at Kineta Beach to report on mass flooding and was met by a curious pig that was eager to hog the spotlight.
The reporter is seen running in circles on camera with the pig following his every move.
Antenna’s anchor could not hold back his amusement at the sight of this hilarious and unexpected live shot.
