Slovenia's PM steps down, urges EU nation to hold early vote

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. European Union leaders are gathering Friday to discuss Britain's departure from the bloc amid some relief that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has secured an election majority that should allow him to push the Brexit deal through parliament. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

LJUBLJANA – Slovenia's prime minister announced his resignation on Monday and has urged the country to hold an early general election.

Prime Minister Marjan Sarec says he's resigning due to the crumbling support for his minority government in the small European Union nation of 2 million. He said he will submit his resignation to the country's parliament.

Slovenia's finance minister also resigned earlier Monday.

Sarec became the head of Slovenia's government in 2018. He gathered a liberal coalition sidelining a right-wing party that won most votes at a parliamentary election in June 2018.