International Space Station crew lands safely in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW – An international space station crew including NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who has spent more time in space on a single mission than any other woman, landed safely in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The Soyuz capsule carrying Koch, along with station Commander Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Russian space agency Roscosmos' Alexander Skvortsov, touched down southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan at 3:12 p.m. (0912 GMT).

Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as the agency plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program and prepare for human exploration of Mars.

Parmitano and Skvortsov spent 201 days in space.