US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Associated Press

DOLGELLAU, WALES - FEBRUARY 16: A United States Air Force F-15 fighter jet based at RAF Lakenheath speeds through the Dinas Pass, known in the aviation world as the Mach Loop on February 16, 2018 in Dolgellau, Wales. United Kingdom. The Royal Air Force and aircraft of the United States use the valleys of Snowdonia to practice low flying techniques and pilot training. The mountain peak vantage points attract aviation enthusiasts from all over the world who hope for a glimpse of their favourite military aircraft spending days waiting for the un-published and un-scheduled fly pasts. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.)

LONDON – A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT). The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London.

