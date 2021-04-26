Turks demonstrate against Biden's Armenian genocide decision

Supporters of the Turkey Youth Union chant slogans during a protest against U.S. President Joe Biden's statement, outside the U.S. consulate, in Istanbul, Monday, April 26, 2021. On Saturday Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide. The statement was carefully crafted to say the deportations, massacres and death marches took place in the Ottoman Empire. Turkey rejects the use of the word, saying both Turks and Armenians were killed in the World War I-era fighting, and has called for a joint history commission to investigate. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL – A small group of Turkish protestors gathered outside the American consulate in Istanbul Monday to protest U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to call the Ottoman Empire's mass deportations and killings of Armenians a century ago a “genocide.”

A few dozen protestors held banners and chanted slogans. “Genocide is a lie, it’s an American plan,” they said. Demonstrators also demanded an end to the American military’s use of Incirlik airbase In southern Turkey, shouting: “American soldiers, get out of Turkey!”

On Saturday, Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

Turkish officials strongly condemned the proclamation, claiming there are no legal or historical grounds for the use of the word. They say both Armenians and Turks were killed as World War I ravaged the Ottoman Empire.

The U.S. consulates and the embassy were closed for routine visits until Wednesday after they issued a demonstration alert in the aftermath of Biden's announcement.