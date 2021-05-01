Over 800 migrants rescued at sea head to Italy

In this photo taken Thursday, April 29, 2021 migrants look at the sea from aboard the Ocean Viking during its navigation in the Mediterranean Sea. SOS Mediterranee said Saturday May 1, 2021 the Ocean Viking was sailing toward a Sicilian port with 236 migrants who were rescued days earlier in the Mediterranean from human traffickers' boats, while separately, Italy's coast guard and border police vessels brought 532 migrants rescued during the night to a tiny Italian island. (Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee via AP)

ROME – Two Italian ports faced an influx of hundreds of migrants on Saturday, as a charity ship sailed toward a Sicilian port with 236 people rescued in the Mediterranean from traffickers' boats, while Italian coast guard and border police brought 532 others to a tiny island.

The maritime rescue group SOS Mediterranee said a ship it operates, Ocean Viking, pulled the migrants to safety four days ago from two rubber dinghies. Upon instructions from Italian authorities, the Ocean Viking was sailing to Augusta, Sicily, with its passengers, who it said included 119 unaccompanied minors.

SOS Mediterranee said some passengers told rescuers they were beaten by smugglers based in Libya and forced to embark on the unseaworthy dinghies despite high waves.

On Italy's southern island of Lampedusa, which is closer to North Africa than to the Italian mainland, Mayor Salvatore Martello said migrants from four boats that needed rescue stepped ashore overnight. They were brought to safety by Italian coast guard and customs police boats.

Separately, an Italian navy vessel rescued 49 migrants, Italian state TV reported.

Still in the central Mediterranean Sea on Saturday was another charity boat, Sea-Watch 4, which with 308 people aboard who had been rescued in four separate operations from trafficker-launched vessels, Sea-Watch said in a statement. The first rescue, of 44 people, took place on Thursday, it said.

Sea-Watch 4 has requested a port to disembark the migrants from both Italy and Malta.

“The fact that we, as a civil rescue ship, saved so many people from distress at sea in such a short time again demonstrates the fundamental rescue gap European states have created at the world's most dangerous maritime border,” said Hannah Wallace Bowman, the head of mission for Sea-Watch 4.

