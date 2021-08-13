Ret. US admiral reflects on Afghanistan as violence escalates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As tensions rise in Afghanistan, the Pentagon says it will send in about 3,000 American troops to help evacuate people at the U.S. embassy.

The U.S. is also considering moving the embassy to the Kabul airport as the situation continues to deteriorate. As the Taliban rapidly gains control of Afghanistan, the embassy is urging American citizens to leave the country immediately.

“It is what it is, and it isn’t gonna be pretty,” said Ret. U.S. Navy Admiral Bob Natter.

He’s not surprised at the escalating tensions.

“Our presence over there really did support -- for the lack of a better word -- prop up the indigenous Afghanis to stand their ground against the Taliban,” Natter said.

RELATED: US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

Ad

On Thursday, the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s third-largest city and strategic provincial near Kabul, the city of Ghazni.

The Taliban has taken 11 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals.

“No one has ever captured, controlled, governed Afghanistan, and it isn’t gonna happen in our lifetime,” Natter said.

The retired admiral said there are too many factions and tribes with the nation to be able to pull them together as a cohesive, “professional” fighting force to go against the Taliban.

“I think we could have at least assisted them in propping them up, if you will, to be a government that could withstand the Taliban onslaught,” Natter said.

He continued, “I personally don’t have a problem with not staying there forever because that’s what it would have taken.”

As we near the 20 year mark since the Sept. 11 attack, Natter said:

“I think it’s time to reflect on why we went, what we achieved. Because we did achieve some good things,” Natter said. “But we can’t be the United States of Afghanistan for ever.”

Ad

The U.S. had already withdrawn most of its troops, but had kept about 650 troops in Afghanistan to support U.S. diplomatic security, including at the airport.