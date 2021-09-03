AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Immigration agents detains a Haitian migrant and his son as they walked along a highway in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed frustration with a strategy of containing migrants in the south on Thursday and said he would write to U.S. President Joe Biden to insist that country contribute to his favorite development projects in the region. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)