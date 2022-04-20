Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a temporary COVID-19 testing lab is seen in an arena in Shanghai, China, Friday, April 15, 2022. Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. (Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING – A health official says 4 million more people in Shanghai have been allowed to leave their homes as anti-coronavirus quarantine rules ease.

The official, Wang Ganyu, said Wednesday a total of almost 12 million people are allowed to leave their homes as China’s most populous city tries to contain virus outbreaks.

Authorities imposed rules that confined most of Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes starting March 28 following a surge in infections.

China’s case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “zero-COVID” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.