British monarchy expert believes Charles will be great, but different kind of ruler

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace after traveling from Balmoral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in London, Friday, September 9, 2022. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

During his first address as monarch, King Charles III on Friday said he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vows to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.

He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death. His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

Following the speech, News4JAX spoke with a Jacksonville-area man who has closely studied the British monarchy throughout his life and came recommended by the Jacksonville Historical Society.

Aaron Gibson-Evans said the speech was an emotional moment, and he believes Charles will be a great, but different kind of ruler.

“Charles had always immersed himself, but he is a little more comfortable in public situations. The queen (Elizabeth) was very shy,” Gibson-Evans said.

“She was really the quintessential ambassador for the United Kingdom, as well as the commonwealth,” he added. “She always put the right foot forward.”

In 1976, Charles founded the Prince’s Trust, a charitable organization in the U.K. that was designed to help struggling and at-risk youths excel and seek higher education.

In his address Friday, Charles called his mother an inspiration.

“And we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother,” Charles said.

“I was actually very touched by the speech,” Gibson-Evans said. “There was an element of emotion in it. It was obvious to me and everyone that watched it that he was really trying to choke back his emotions, but he was rising to the occasion.”

Charles named his son William, the Prince of Wales. William’s wife, Catherine, is the Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet of Sussex.

“With Catherine beside him, our new prince and princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said in his speech. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”