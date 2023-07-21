Russia aims missiles at Ukraine's farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Jan. 1, 1970, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

KYIV – Russian cruise missiles, flying low and hugging the terrain to dodge Ukrainian air defenses, destroyed farm storage buildings in the Odesa region early Friday, Ukrainian officials said, as the Kremlin’s forces expanded their targets following three days of bombardment of the region’s Black Sea port infrastructure.

Two missiles struck the storage facility, starting a fire, and while workers fought to put it out another missile hit, destroying farm and firefighting equipment, the southern Odesa region’s Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

The attack injured two people and destroyed 100 metric tons of peas and 20 metric tons of barley, according to Kiper.

The attack was small-scale in comparison with barrages in recent days that put Odesa in Russia’s crosshairs after Moscow tore up a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port.

Russia targeted Ukrainian critical grain export infrastructure after vowing to retaliate for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Though Friday’s strike was more muted, the recent uptick in attacks has kept people in Odesa on edge.

“The enemy is continuing terror, and it’s undoubtedly related to the grain deal,” said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South.

Both Russia and Ukraine have announced that they will treat ships traveling to each other’s Black Sea ports as potential military targets.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said the recent barrages in southern Ukraine are part of an overarching strategy.

“The Russian military’s intensifying strikes against Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure and threats of maritime escalation are likely a part of a Kremlin effort to leverage Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and exact extensive concessions from the West,” it said in an assessment late Thursday.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal off a section of the Black Sea.

In the maneuvers, a missile boat fired anti-ship cruise missiles at a mock target in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

In other developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the resignation of the country’s Culture Minister, suggesting the ministry’s spending was misguided during wartime.

“Paving stones, city decorations, and fountains can wait till after the victory,” he said.

The move follows a series of recent scandals related to the expenditure of local authorities across the country, such as the repair of a cobblestone road in Kyiv’s city center or a renovation of a city fountain in a western Ukraine city.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine