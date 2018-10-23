Wounded Warrior Project investing $160M in veterans health care

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The Wounded Warrior Project on Tuesday announced a $160 million investment in the mental health care of wounded veterans at a news conference aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

“We’re grateful to be able to help warriors access world-class mental health treatment,” WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington said in a release. “We’re humbled by the support of the nation that allows us to commit to this care.”

WWP launched Warrior Care Network® in January 2016 with the goal of addressing the invisible wounds of war – post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

With the help of its four academic medical center partners, Warrior Care Network provides a year’s worth of mental health care in intensive two-to-three week programs.

Warrior Care Network partner programs are Operation Mend, at UCLA Health; the Veterans Program at Emory Healthcare; Road Home at Rush University Medical Center; and Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program.

