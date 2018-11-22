Wrongful death lawsuit 1 of 9 more filed after Landing shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nine more lawsuits were filed in wake of the mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, News4Jax learned Wednesday.

Arguably, the most notable was a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the widow of Taylor Robertson. He is one of two gamers who were killed.

Six other plaintiffs are Christopher McFarland, Christian Lomenzo, Darren Hojjati, Dennis Alton, Sandro Aguayo and Vincent Young. Their lawsuits allege they were traumatized by a fear of death or great bodily harm. None of the six were shot.

A lawsuit from Douglas Thiel contends he was permanently harmed and forever scarred by the shooting. He also was not shot.

Finally, Kiana Chambers' lawsuit says during the rush to get out of Chicago Pizza, she blacked out. She was not shot.

A total of 12 lawsuits have been filed since the deadly shooting.

