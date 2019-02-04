Wrongful death suit in killing of Daniel Rowe heads to trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A jury was being picked Monday to hear the wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of a former Riverside restaurant where a 20-year-old Riverside employee was murdered while taking out the trash more than three years ago.

Daniel Rowe was shot and killed July 22, 2015, in the alley behind the Blind Rabbit on King Street.

After two years of denying any involvement with Rowe's death, Erron Coleman, 28, pleaded guilty to the crime. Last summer, Coleman was sentenced to life in prison.

The suit names 901 King Street LLC and Accubuild, owners of the restaurant that closed last year.

Rowe's family had expressed frustration that it took time to bring charges against Coleman and a second man responsible for their son's death, but after Coleman's sentencing, said they are thankful because they know so many murders go unsolved.

Rowe's parents attended every court appearance of the criminal proceedings against Erron Coleman and Devonte Hanford, who were separately charged in their son's death. They often wore ribbons in their son's memory.

Hanford was sentenced to second-degree murder and is serving 20 years in prison.

