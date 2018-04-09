WSJ: CEO of CSX was among highest paid large U.S. company execs in 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former CSX executive Hunter Harrison was among the highest paid CEOs in 2017, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

CSX Corp. disclosed that the compensation package for Harrison, who died in December, was $151 million -- but explained that about $116 million of that was wrapped up in stock options that disappeared upon his death.

According to the WSJ, the remaining $35 million payout would still have kept Harrison in the top 10 for the more than 340 S&P 500 companies that had reported CEO pay through Friday.

In its annual proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CSX justified the compensation package by noting that its stock price rose 35 percent in the time leading to Harrison's appointment.

Harrison, 73, died days after the company announced he was taking an unplanned medical leave of absence.

Harrison was hired last March under shareholder pressure, despite concerns over his health.

The changes Harrison put in placed caused disruptions for the company last summer, but CSX’s share price finished the year up 55 percent, according to the WSJ.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March that median CEO pay for S&P 500 firms is poised to reach a record high, approaching $12 million for 2017.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.