WWE wrestler Kane wins GOP primary in Tennessee

Knox County, TENN. - When he isn't choke slamming opponents he's winning political races.

According to Yahoo Sports, WWE superstar Kane, whose real name is Glen Jacobs, won the Republican primary for mayor of Knox County.

Jacobs won by 17 votes, but the results are not official just yet and won't be official until next week.

Jacobs has been actively campaigning and has several posts on Twitter about the election.

The 51-year-old has been a part of the WWE since 1995 and als

Thanks to everyone who helped win this historic victory!! The people who cast a ballot for me, my great team, my wonderful volunteers. Looking forward to VICTORY in the general election! — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018

Enjoyed spending some time with the great folks at Northshore Elementary that are here Voting!#TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/IITNQ0eTap — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 1, 2018

