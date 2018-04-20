Wynn Resorts add 3 women to board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Wynn Resorts added three women to its board of directors. The move comes as the company deals with sexual harassment claims against it's founder, Steve Wynn.

The company announced it would expand its board to 11 members. Added are Betsy Atkins, Dee Dee Myers and Wendy Webb.

Atkins is a three-time CEO and entrepreneur. Myers was a press secretary during the Clinton administration. Webb is an author.

Recently, Wynn resolved a dispute with his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn, over claims that he violated terms of their shareholders' agreement. Wynn Resorts revealed that Steve paid Elaine a $25 million settlement.

