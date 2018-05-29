Yellow Bluff Road to reopen after police investigates suspicious item

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police closed Yellow Bluff Road near Starratt Road Tuesday afternoon as the bomb squad investigates a suspicious item.

Police announced the road closing about 2:15 p.m. About an hour later, Sky4 cameras showed a robot check out something in the woods, then a bomb squad technician approach the same area.

A JEA spokeswoman said the object of interest in a cylinder on the edge of its property, outside a substation.

Aerials showed the barrel was either punctured or knocked over, spilling dark fluid onto the road before the bomb squad began to clear the area. Police later Tweeted that the bomb squad determined it to be neither hazardous nor dangerous.

