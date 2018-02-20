First Coast YMCA celebrates 110th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The First Coast YMCA celebrated its 110th birthday on Tuesday.

In 1908, the organization received its charter for the first Y on the corner of Laura and Duval streets in downtown Jacksonville. The original membership consisted of 12 men. Over the course of 110 years, the First Coast YMCA now has 12 membership facilities and five healthy living centers. In those healthy living facilities, the YMCA served more than 100,000 participants in 2017.

Across the First Coast, the Y holds 42 after school sites and operates over 20 summer day camps.

To celebrate 110 years, the organization is holding the Y-bash on Feb. 27. The event is free, but attendees must register online by the end of the day Tuesday. The event starts at 5:45 p.m. at the UNF Fine Arts Center.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.