YMCA hiring over 500 new employees

JACKSONVILLE , Fla. - Need a summer job? The First Coast YMCA is hiring hundreds of new employees.

The YMCA is looking to fill more than 500 new positions to support its summer camp programs.

They need summer camp site directors, camp enrichment teachers, lifeguards, swim instructors and more.

Don't worry if you're not certified. The Y offers CPR, swim instruction and lifeguard training to make sure every employee is ready to take on summer.

The Y has locations across the First Coast.

