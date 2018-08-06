You can bury your loved one in a boat casket

An Arkansas company has made it possible for your loved one to ride into the light, keeping their love for the outdoors close by.

Glory Boats is selling caskets shaped like fishing boats. "Glory Boats are vessels to convey the mortal remains of outdoors enthusiasts to that glorious, final harbor," according to the company's website.

The idea started as a lighthearted joke after a close call for Glory Boats owner Joel Schmidt's father in 2016, Ark Times reports.

They are $2,800 per casket.

Although it is a boat, the caskets are not recommended for in-water, viking-style use.

To learn more about Glory Boats, click here.

