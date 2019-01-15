You can buy slippers that look just like your pet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're a true pet lover, the thought of plastering your animal's face around the house just warms your heart.

But why stop at photos when you could wear your pet on your feet? Cuddle Clones makes custon slippers that look exactly as your pet!

They also make plush replicas, golf club headcovers, and even purses.

"Keep your feet wrapped in warmth with a pair of 100% custom plush slippers of your pet!," the description says.

The company says they recognize "the unbreakable bond pet moms and dads have with their fur-children."

But the downfall is your going to pay a pretty penny for a replica of your pet.

The cost? $199.

For a custon stuffed animal: More than $200.

