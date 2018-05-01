News

Dream job? You could get paid $10K for taking sunset photos

Days Inn is looking for a "sun-tern"

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Days Inn is rolling out its "Summer Sun-ternship," where you could earn cash and benefits just for snapping some photos of the sunset.

The hotel chain posted the 'sun-ternship' on its website

More Headlines

"Here’s your opportunity to seize the summer days. Days Inn is seeking a bright, aspiring photographer with a passion for the outdoors to travel across the country and capture the sun in all of its glory." 

The perks include $10,000, paid travel and free stays at the hotel. 

CLICK HERE TO APPLY 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.