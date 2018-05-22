Friends trying to rally support for families of couple killed in I-95 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man and a woman killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 95 were a loving couple preparing to move to Jacksonville from South Florida, friends said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling south on I-95 between Baymeadows Road and U.S. 1 about 1:15 p.m. when it left the highway for unknown reasons, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver was identified as James Gourd, 23, and the passenger, Daniella Albornoz, 22, both of Greenacres, just outside of West Palm Beach. They died at the scene.

Dana Frederick told News4Jax on Monday that she and her boyfriend were traveling in another car behind their two close friends when the crash happened.

"It was like someone had picked his car up for no reason, no reason at all, just picked his car up and threw it against the tree," Frederick said. "I've never experienced anything like that before. So even now ... I don't know what to think of it. It's kind of hard."

Friends said the couple were planning to move to Jacksonville and were in town to to look for an apartment.

"We were all having the most fun time," said Brit Shamburger, a friend of the couple. "Now they're gone."

Frederick said she wants what happened to be a lesson not to take loved ones for granted.

"You need to appreciate life and how quickly it can go. Fifteen minutes before that, we had been eating brunch," she said. "We were all happy and joking around and were making future plans. And now none of that is going to happen."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help their families with funeral expenses.

