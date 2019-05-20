Yulee animals help voice Game of Thrones dragons

YULEE, Fla - The finale episode of the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" airs Sunday night.

The award-winning series relies on phenomenal writing and action to keep fans hooked. A major part of that action stems from the three largest characters on screen: Queen Daenerys' Dragons.

News4Jax has learned that the infamous fire-breathers' origin is right here near home!

Sound Designer Paula Fairfield captured noises from rhinos at the White Oak Conservation in Yulee to help create the roar behind those popular dragons.

She said it's important to use endangered species because "we live in a world where our animals are disappearing at a rapid rate, so it's powerful" to use them in the show.

