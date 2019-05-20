Yulee animals help voice Game of Thrones dragons

YULEE, Fla - The finale episode of the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" airs Sunday night.
The award-winning series relies on phenomenal writing and action to keep fans hooked. A major part of that action stems from the three largest characters on screen: Queen Daenerys' Dragons.
News4Jax has learned that the infamous fire-breathers' origin is right here near home!
Sound Designer Paula Fairfield captured noises from rhinos at the White Oak Conservation in Yulee to help create the roar behind those popular dragons.
She said it's important to use endangered species because "we live in a world where our animals are disappearing at a rapid rate, so it's powerful" to use them in the show.
Today is Endangered Species Day, so throughout the day, we will post photos of some of the endangered species that can be found at White Oak. But we thought we'd start with something a little different. As you know from a previous post, a couple of White Oak's species were featured in the most recent season of Game of Thrones. Sound designer Paula Fairfield used our rhinos' (and cranes') voices to help bring her dragons' voices to life. She felt that using endangered species vocalizations was important: "We live in a world where our animals are disappearing at a rapid rate," she said. "So it's powerful for me to listen to their beautiful voices and use them in this space." As the GOT series winds down, we thought we'd show you how the sounds were collected. And if you want to learn more about the now-famous rhinos at White Oak, be sure to sign up for our Rhinogram at www.whiteoakdwildlife.org/rhinogram. #endangeredspeciesday #saverhinos #GOT @eargasminc
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.