Yulee woman accused of exploiting elderly blind man with hearing disability

YULEE, Fla. - An elderly blind man is out $12,000 and detectives say the thief was right in front of him all the time.

Nassau County sheriff's deputies have arrested Rebecca Anne Miller, 46, of Yulee, and said she is charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled person and one count of theft of more than $200.

Nassau County detectives began investigating Miller on Jan. 24 when the victim learned someone had been illegally using his debit card.

The victim is a 78-year-old man who is legally blind with limited hearing capabilities.

According to detectives, Miller lived with the victim from May 2017 through January 2018. The arrest report said she assisted the victim by taking him shopping and to doctor appointments in return for housing.

While investigating the case, a detective learned Miller used the victim’s debit card multiple times to make unauthorized cash withdrawals, the Sheriff's Office said. During a seven-week period, $12,000 in cash had been withdrawn from the victim’s banking account. The detective noted in his report that many of the transactions took place at a convenience store in Yulee where Miller previously worked. A manager at the store showed surveillance video of Miller making the transactions, detectives said.

The victim told the detective that Miller never had permission to use his debit card outside his presence or to ever make cash withdrawals.

Miller was arrested Tuesday and was jailed on a $35,000 bond.



