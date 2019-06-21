Get ready for a steamy hot weekend with a side of showers

The Weather Authority's all about your weekend outdoors newsletter

Temperatures will turn steamy, topping out in the mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like 100-107° in the afternoons. Read about the chance of rain and get the marine forecast.

After ending May with the second-hottest 11-day heat streak in Jacksonville's history, we're set up for more, with -- if you can imagine it -- higher "feels like" temps for the next 10 days. John Gaughan explains the ugly reality.

If you must be outside, get on the water. The 25th annual King Buster fishing tournament gives you the perfect opportunity. The seas look good up to 20 nautical miles offshore Saturday. The weather looks even better for the 15th annual Brian Dingman Memorial Junior Angler Tournament on Sunday. Get details on both events and Rebecca Barry's customer forecast.

Conditions are not as ideal for our surfers. Mark Collins sees only 1' surf on both Saturday and Sunday, but building Monday into Tuesday, if you have some time to get to the beach next week. Although it's such a bad weekend if you're just heading into the water to cool off.

Here's one big reason it's so hot: Friday is the longest day of the year, with the sun up 3 hours, 38 minutes longer than it is on the first day of winter. Mark explains the math and lets us know when to plan our 2019 summer solstice party.

Ocean waves in the sky? This photo posted on social media was taken this week in Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake. It captures a rare phenomenon: Kelvin-Helmholtz wWaves. We can all enjoy the photo. Weather geeks, read on!

