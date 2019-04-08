National Lawn Care Month Giveaway

Never mow your grass again!

April is National Lawn Care Month and Jaguar Power Sports is giving away a FREE automower!





The automower will give you a carpet-like lawn by maintaining your grass rather than mowing it. The difference between maintaining and mowing? It’s the difference between a good lawn and a perfect lawn.

The automower cuts just a little grass at a time, naturally fertilizing the soil with miniscule clippings. As a result, your turf always looks neat, green and healthy.

When you see the results, you’ll wonder why you didn’t adopt our bot sooner.



ENTER HERE

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.