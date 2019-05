We’re celebrating Moms all month!!!

In 50 words or less, share the best advice your Mom ever gave you for a chance to win a $250 gift card.



We’ll randomly pick one winner and read your entry on The Morning Show on May 15, 22, and 29. Prizes provided by Fields Land Rover of Jacksonville.



ENTER HERE

Please include her photo

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.