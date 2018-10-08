Is your house ready for hurricane season?





One of the best ways to get hurricane-ready is to learn from the mistakes others have made. Hurricane victims are quick to tell you what they wish they had done in past storms, and then what they plan to do differently before the next one.

Throughout the 2018 hurricane season, The Weather Authority meteorologist Rebecca Barry will be making Hurricane House Calls all around town to check in with families to make sure they are prepared for a storm, and if not, making sure they know what they still need to do. We'll be sharing those visits on Channel 4 and on News4Jax.com, so we can all learn from each other.



