Opioid epidemic topic of discussion at Nassau town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fighting opioid addiction while also working to eliminate drug, tobacco and alcohol use among Nassau County residents will be front and center at at town hall meeting at Florida State College at Jacksonville on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The Nassau Alcohol Crime Drug Abatement Coalition (NACDAC) will host the event in an effort to reduce criminal behavior associated with substance abuse.

NACDAC members will talk about the recent news about drug busts and overdoses in Nassau County.

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information call 904-277-3699.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.